British Columbia

2 children and 1 other attacked by Stanley Park coyotes overnight

The attacks happened on the first day of the park being closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. due to a spike in coyotes biting people.

The attacks were announced by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A coyote in Stanley Park photographed on the Ravine trail near Beaver Lake. (Alex Puttonen)

Two children were among the three people attacked by coyotes overnight in Stanley Park, according to tweets by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

One coyote that exhibited food habituation has been destroyed and conservation officers remain on patrol in the park.

Tuesday was the first night of the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. closures of Stanley Park because of a spike in the animals biting humans in the park. It is not known at what time the most recent attacks occurred.

The BCCOS and Vancouver Park Board officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, at which time they are expected to release more information.

More to come.

