2 Burnaby homes flooded after alleged drunk driver hits fire hydrant
61-year-old man attempted to flee scene and refused to provide breath sample
Burnaby RCMP say they will recommend charges against a 61-year-old man who drove into a fire hydrant, flooding two homes at Royal Oak Avenue and Marine Drive.
RCMP said on Twitter that alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
The man fled the scene and refused to provide a breathe sample. He is now in custody.
The Burnaby Fire department was on scene to limit the damage from the flood.
