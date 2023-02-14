2 backcountry skiers dead in central B.C. avalanche

Two backcountry skiers died Saturday in an avalanche approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake, B.C., in the west Chilcotin region of the province.

According to Avalanche Canada, the pair accessed the east-facing slope of Potato Peak on snowmobiles and were skiing when they were fully buried by the avalanche.

The skiers were reported overdue and a search crew recovered their bodies. Their identities have not been made public.

The avalanche has been categorized as a "Size 2, deep persistent slab."

"The slope was characterized as highly wind-affected, containing areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and areas where the snow cover was thin and rocky," said Avalanche Canada. "The crown depth was reported to be highly variable, between 40 and 130 cm."

The latest fatalities bring the total number of avalanche deaths in B.C. this year to seven, including two RCMP officers who were on an off-duty ski trip near Kaslo, and two brothers from Pennsylvania on a guided heli-skiing trip in B.C.'s Interior.

Forecasters have compared this season's snowpack with conditions seen two decades ago during one of the province's worst years on record for avalanche deaths.