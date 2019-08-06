2 arrested in South Surrey morning stabbing

Two men are in custody after another man suffered multiple stab wounds in a fight Tuesday morning in South Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the fight broke out in a house in the 900-block of 160 Street at 8:50 a.m.

The suspects fled in an SUV and then on foot. RCMP Air Services were able to track them to Cloverdale where they were arrested 20 minutes later with the help of a dog team.

The victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious but stable condition. He is expected to recover.

The incident marks the second time in less than a week that Surrey police have acted quickly to arrest suspects after a serious crime.

On Friday, two men fleeing the scene of a targeted killing at a South Surrey Starbucks were tracked and caught a short time later.

In that case, Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong were charged with first-degree murder of Hells Angels member Suminder "Ali" Grewal.