2 arrested in bust at Vancouver house full of stolen clothing and liquor
An anonymous tip led police to the home containing $130K of shoplifted goods laid out like a store
Vancouver police have busted a shoplifting and fencing operation being run out of a South Vancouver house that was set up like a store, with rooms full of stolen clothing and booze laid out on racks and tables.
Sgt. Aaron Roed said an anonymous tip led VPD to the location where two people were taken into custody on Nov. 27. The pair is known to police.
"We were able to determine these two people were committing the thefts and then reselling the items through the house," he said. "This is what these people are doing for a living — shoplifting in Metro Vancouver, hitting retail stores and then selling it to make a profit."
Calculating the value of the goods — $90,000 in clothing and $40,000 in alcohol — was simple because most items still had the price tags attached.
"It's everything from Lululemon to Kate Spade bags to American Eagle," he said. "There's probably 25 different stores [represented]."
Roed said there were no shoppers in the home when police made the arrests. He said the stolen alcohol was from both government liquor stores and beer and wine shops.
The two suspects have been released, but charges are expected to be laid shortly.
Police are working to return the stolen items to the stores they came from.
The VPD has received close to 2,000 reports of shoplifting so far this year, but Roed believes the crime often goes unreported with store owners electing to eat the loss.
"Everybody can help deter this," he said. "If there was no market for stolen goods, shoplifting wouldn't be happening at the scale it is."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.