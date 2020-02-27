2 arrested at B.C. Legislature for spraying graffiti

Two young women have been arrested at the B.C. Legislature for spraying graffiti and profanity on the road and building.

"It was viewed to be mischief under the Criminal Code," said Alan Mullen, chief of staff to the Speaker of the House. "Those two individuals are now banned from the property."

Mullen said one of the women was under the mistaken impression that it wasn't a crime to tag the building and road if she used water soluble paint.

"It makes no difference whatsoever whether it's water soluble or not. Defacing or destruction of government property, or mischief in this case, is a criminal activity."

One of the arrested is 18 years old, the other Mullen described as "a little bit older." Both were released with charges pending and were escorted off the grounds.

A group of Indigenous youth is on its fourth day demonstrating outside the legislature in support of Wet'suwe'ten hereditary chiefs who are trying to stop construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline though their traditional territory in northern B.C.

Two weeks ago, Speaker of the House Daryl Plecas was granted a court injunction to stop protesters from blocking doors and roadways on the legislature grounds.

The arrests were made at around 10 a.m. Thursday by Legislative Assembly Protective Services officers who are sworn peace officers, assisted by Victoria Police Department officers.