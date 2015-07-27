19-year-old shot to death in Vancouver Friday night
Police say the shooting of Amar Najat Jalal was targeted
Police say a man shot to death in East Vancouver Friday night was targeted in what is the city's 18th homicide of 2020.
Amar Najat Jalal, 19, was found in the middle of the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street at about 8 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a grey pick-up truck was found on fire close to the scene and investigators believe it is connected to the shooting.
The VPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
According to data from the Vancouver Police Department, there were 10 homicides in 2019, 15 in 2018, and 19 in 2017.
Vancouver Police are investigating the murder of a 19-year-old man on Friday night in East Vancouver. <a href="https://t.co/UTdReBFFNI">https://t.co/UTdReBFFNI</a>—@VancouverPD
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.