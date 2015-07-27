19-year-old shot to death in Vancouver Friday night

Police say a man shot to death in East Vancouver Friday night was targeted in what is the city's 18th homicide of 2020.

Amar Najat Jalal, 19, was found in the middle of the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street at about 8 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a grey pick-up truck was found on fire close to the scene and investigators believe it is connected to the shooting.

The VPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

According to data from the Vancouver Police Department, there were 10 homicides in 2019, 15 in 2018, and 19 in 2017.