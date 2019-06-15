19-year-old international student stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub

An international student is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Vancouver in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old was stabbed just before 3 a.m. near Levels Nightclub downtown and suffered an upper body injury. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police say two groups of teens, who didn't know each other, got into a fight over a limo for hire on Seymour Street near Dunsmuir.

One other young man had a minor injury from being punched but declined medical attention at the scene.

The suspects, all young men, fled the scene before officers arrived. They were arrested shortly after and remain in custody.

Vancouver police are investigating the assault and asking any witnesses, or anyone who may have cellphone footage, to call the Vancouver Police Department's major crime unit at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.