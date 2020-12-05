19-year-old dies after stabbing in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating the killing of 19-year-old Thomas Simon on Friday night in East Vancouver.

According to a written statement from police, Simon was stabbed just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of North Templeton Drive and Dundas Street.

Simon, who was a resident of Burnaby, was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and there are no public safety concerns.

"This investigation is still in the very early stages, however, preliminary evidence suggests there were three people dressed in black with face masks who were seen by a witness fleeing the area," Const. Tania Visintin said in the statement.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage in the area of North Templeton Drive and Dundas Street between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 is asked to call VPD Homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said this is Vancouver's 17th murder of 2020.