19-year-old charged with assault for alleged homophobic attack in Nanaimo in March

A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault after an alleged homophobic attack at a house party in Nanaimo, B.C., in March.

Ryan John Seaman is charged with one count of assault in connection with an attack on Spencer Frey, 19, who said he was punched, knocked to the ground and suffered several blows at a party on March 27.

The Vancouver Island University student has said the physical attack came after homophobic slurs and taunts were hurled at him and after having his buttocks groped.

Frey was left with a swollen face, black eye, and injuries to his mouth. He also had contusions on his neck where he said someone tried to strangle him with his collar.

A few days later, Nanaimo RCMP announced they had arrested a 19-year-old man who had turned himself in. They said he had been a suspect since early in the investigation.

Now, Seaman has been charged with assault.

Police say all evidence has been handed to the Crown, and it is up to the court to determine if Seaman is guilty and, if he is, if the crime was motivated by hate.

His next court appearance is June 14.