19-year-old charged with assault, 1 year after alleged stabbing in West Vancouver

A 19-year-old Surrey man has been charged in a 2020 incident at West Vancouver's Ambleside Park that left a 17-year-old victim with life-changing injuries.

Akash Ram has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

West Vancouver police officers responded to reports of a fight involving two groups of males in the early evening on May 9.

Four suspects were identified and taken into custody near the scene.

Police tape off the crime scene at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, B.C. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

According to a police statement, the 17-year-old victim suffered significant facial injuries as a result of the assault that allegedly involved a knife.

"Detectives from our major investigations team did an excellent job of gathering key evidence after this violent incident," said Constable Kevin Goodmurphy in the written statement.

"The victim in this suffered life-altering injuries, and we are pleased to see that charges have now been approved."

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the criminal charges against Ram. His next court appearance is set for June 23 in North Vancouver.