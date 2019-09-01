18-year-old dead after cliff jumping at Skaha Lake

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after an 18-year-old man from Kelowna died after jumping from a popular cliff jumping area at the southeast end of Skaha Lake.

According to a written statement from RCMP, the teenager jumped from 33 metres above the lake's surface on Friday at around 4 p.m. and did not resurface.

Officers from Penticton RCMP, RCMP Air Service, and members of Penticton Search and Rescue searched the area but did not find the man's body.

His body was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team on Saturday just after 7 a.m.

Skaha Lake is located at the south end of Penticton in B.C.'s Okanagan.