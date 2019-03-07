17th measles case confirmed in Metro Vancouver

Another case of measles has been detected in Metro Vancouver, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the region to 17.

Officials with Fraser Health Authority say the newest case was confirmed on Wednesday and is linked to the initial exposures in Vancouver.

"This individual was isolated since their exposure and there is no concern relating to public exposure at this time," said Aamir Bharmal, medical officer with Fraser Health.

Bharmal also said there is no substance to rumours of a measles outbreak in Tri-Cities schools, and no known measles exposures in any of the schools or community in the Fraser Health region.

Individuals with symptoms of measles, including fever or rash, are advised to call their health care provider or public health department.

People who are unsure of their immunization status are encouraged to get a booster.

