17-year-old girl dies after attending all-ages festival in Kelowna, B.C.

A 17-year-old girl has died after attending the Center of Gravity Festival in Kelowna, B.C.

In a statement, festival organizers said the young woman was treated onsite by B.C. Emergency Health Services and the festival medical team before being transported by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital, where she passed away.

"We are currently cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the situation. Our deepest condolences for the family and friends affected," the statement read.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release they were called to the 1600 block of Abbott Street on Friday night to support the B.C. Ambulance Service, which had responded to a medical emergency.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing, but they do not believe that criminality was involved in the young woman's death.

The Center of Gravity festival is a three-day all-ages sport and entertainment festival that takes place every year in Kelowna.

