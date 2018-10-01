17-year-old driver killed, 3 other teens injured in rollover crash near Keremeos

One teenager is dead and three others injured after a crash near Keremeos, B.C., early Sunday.

RCMP say the teens' vehicle rolled over in the 2400 block of Upper Bench Road, east of the village, just before 2:30 a.m. PT.

The 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, who was from nearby Olalla, died of his injuries in hospital. The 15-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

It's believed that neither had been wearing seatbelts.

The other teens, a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was closed as RCMP and collision experts investigated. No cause has yet been determined.

