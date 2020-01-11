17-year-old dead after overnight crash in West Vancouver
West Vancouver Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old.
Crash occurred in 6300 block of Marine Drive
West Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight crash that killed a 17-year-old male.
Police confirmed in a tweet that the crash happened in the 6300 block of Marine Drive.
More to come.
