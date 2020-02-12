17 seniors to be relocated after fire in Central Saanich care home

A fire at a seniors care home in Central Saanich Monday night has displaced 17 seniors.

The fire occurred at Brentwood House on Stellys Cross Road. There were no injuries but all the seniors had to be moved due to smoke and water damage.

Brentwood House, which is described as a "home-style, two-storey building," is run by Beacon Community Services, a contractor for the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

Mark Blandford, the executive director of primary care and seniors health for the authority, said nine of the seniors were able to be housed with family, and the remaining eight were transferred to Victoria General Hospital.

They will now all be relocated to other care facilities in the district.

Central Saanich fire attending a structure fire on Stelly's Cross Rd in a multi-unit seniors care home. No injuries, but 17 residents displaced due to smoke and water damage. Investigation underway. <a href="https://t.co/ZbgAEFHSP0">pic.twitter.com/ZbgAEFHSP0</a> —@CSaanichFire

Bandford said he wanted to commend staff for evacuating the building at the first sign of the fire and then finding accommodation for the seniors.

"Our team today has shown that we have pretty good supports in place," Bandford said.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bandford said that it started in a resident's room.

"It triggered the sprinkler system and the two staff that were on site at the time were able to retrieve the resident who was in that room at the time," he said.

"She was treated in hospital and was released. So she's doing well."

It's not clear how long it will take for the building to reopen at this time.