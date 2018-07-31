16-year-old girl killed in Maple Ridge crash was a passenger

A 16-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning in Maple Ridge, B.C., when the car she was a passenger in veered off the road and down an embankment.

The girl, who is from Maple Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Insp. Aaron Paradis of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, an 18-year-old male passenger was extracted from the wreckage and sent to hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old male driver is also in hospital in serious condition.

Police confirm a single vehicle accident in the 13000 Block of 248 street. Tragically, a 16 year old female has died. More to follow pending next of kin notification. —@RidgeRCMP

The trio was travelling northbound in the 13000 block of 248 Street when the dark Volkswagen hatchback they were in crashed at around 1:15 a.m. PT

Paradis said the investigation is still in early stages.

"Tragically, our community has lost a young girl and our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends." he said.

None of the victims have been identified by police pending notification of next of kin.

