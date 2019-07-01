16-year-old dies in hospital after stabbing in downtown Kelowna

The 16-year-old boy stabbed in downtown Kelowna, B.C., last Thursday has died in hospital of his injuries.

Elijah-Iain Beauregard died just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to his father, Robyn Beauregard.

He had spent several days on life support in a coma and his family was told there was very little chance of survival.

"We were forced to make a hard decision and basically pull the plug on him," Beauregard said, emotionally.

"He died in his mom's and my arms."

RCMP are still investigating the attack and said in a news release that the teen knew the person who stabbed him.

'A typical teenager'

Elijah-Iain, who went by the nickname Eli, had been living on the streets of Kelowna for about three months before his death, according to his father.

"He just left one day by choice; he just never wanted to come back," Beauregard said.

"He was just happy to be free to do what he wanted, I guess — a typical teenager."

His family had tried unsuccessfully to convince to come home.

"It was his choice," Beauregard said.

"Every teenage kid thinks it would be cool to have a little freedom for the summer but they don't realize a little bit of freedom could cost you your life if you're around the wrong people at the wrong time."

Beauregard talked to his son over the phone last week to check in, asking him if he needed any money or help. He said Eli told him he was happy and everything was going well.

"I thought maybe he was just experimenting with life and finding his spot in life," Beauregard said.

"I did the same thing when I was a teenager so I didn't think anything of it. I thought I'll just let him do what he wants to do — it's not worth fighting with him."

'Absolutely devastating'

In that last phone conversation, Beauregard told his son to call if he needed anything.

"A week later, I got a phone call that he was stabbed," he said.

Beauregard said his son was an avid skateboarder and loved hip-hop music.

"It's devastating, absolutely devastating," Beauregard said.

"He was such a special kid, always had a smile on his face and definitely didn't deserve this."

The family is holding candlelight vigils in his memory and are planning a benefit concert to raise funds for youth on the street.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.