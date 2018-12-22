16 things to do in Lower Mainland this holiday season

From concerts to craft markets to light displays, there's a lot happening around the Lower Mainland during the last week of 2018.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Concerts

The orchestra performs an annual traditional Christmas series of concerts.

Where: St. Andrew's Wesley United Church, Vancouver

When: Until Dec. 22.

Tickets and more information: $42 - $48.

Bah Humbug!

An annual musical based on Charles Dickens' classical tale A Christmas Carol, starring a miserly Scrooge, ghosts and Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, Vancouver.

When: Until Dec. 22.

Tickets and more information: $24 - $39.

A Charles Dickens classic, set in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. (Bah Humbug!/SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs )

Vancouver Christmas Market

An authentic German-style Christmas market experience.

Where: Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver.

When: Until Dec. 24.

Tickets and more information: $5-$10.

A ginger bread kiosk at the Vancouver Christmas Market. (Chad Pawson/CBC)

Gingerbread Lane

Look but don't eat! The delicious gingerbread creations are on display as part of a friendly competition to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

Where: Hyatt Regency, Vancouver.

When: Until Dec. 28

Tickets and more information: Free entry.

There are several categories at the competition - from amateur to corporate. (Nathan Durec/CBC)

Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley

A holiday theatre spin-off on the Jane Austen classic, performed by the Arts Club.

Where: Granville Island Stage, Vancouver.

When: Until Dec. 30.

Tickets and more information: $29 - $39.

Aurora Winter Festival

A North Pole-themed event with a tubing slide, outdoor skate park, rides, food trucks and Santa visits.

Where: Until Dec. 30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

When: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver.

Tickets and more information: $14.99 - $19.99. Age three and under free.

The Aurora Winter Festival is open in downtown Vancouver until Dec. 30. (Aurora Winter Festival/Facebook)

Festival of Trees

Dozens of trees are festively decorated and displayed.

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Richmond.

When: Until Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Tickets and more information: $10.05 - $11.70. Age 17 and under free.

New Year's Eve Fireworks

The largest New Year's Eve celebration in the Lower Mainland with free concerts and fireworks display.

Where: Canada Place, Vancouver.

When: Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Tickets and more information: Free.

The firework show is always a highlight of ringing in the New Year. (CBC)

Heritage Christmas in Burnaby

Burnaby Village Museum is all lit up and decorated for the holidays, offering family-friendly activities like arts-and-crafts and carousel rides.

Where: Burnaby Village Museum

When: Until Jan. 4

Tickets and more information: Free admission, carousel rides $2.65

Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum. (City of Burnaby )

Bright Nights

Three million sparkling lights sparkle in Stanley Park and light up the 12-minute Christmas Train.

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver.

When: Until Jan. 5.

Tickets and more information: Free admissions, train tickets $6 - $12.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

Stroll through the winter botanical gardens that showcase more than one million sparkling lights.

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver.

When: Until Jan. 6.

Tickets and more information: $11 - $21.50. Age three and under free.

The VanDusen Botanical Garden all lit up. (Daniel Beauparlant/CBC)

The Peak of Christmas, Grouse Mountain

It's a winter wonderland on Grouse where visitors can stroll through the light tunnel, skate at the top of the mountain, meet real reindeer and watch holiday movies on a big screen.

Where: Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver.

When: Until Jan. 6.

Tickets and more information: $29 - $56. Age four and under free.

The gondola going up Grouse Mountain. (Andrea Schaffer/Flickr)

Langley's Christmas Glow

A major holiday attraction in the Fraser Valley with a garden of lights, market, live entertainment and food trucks.

Where: Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley

When: Until Jan. 19. Closed Sundays, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Tickets and more information: $16.99 - $22.99. Age three and under free

Christmas Lights at Lafarge

The 1.2-kilometre path around Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam is lit up with sparkling lights and other decorations.

Where: Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam.

When: Until Jan. 20

Tickets and more information: Free.

The caterpillar tunnel is one of the many lighted decorations adorning a walking circuit at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam's Town Centre Park. (Stephanie Mercier/CBC)

Canyon Lights, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

The Capilano Suspension Bridge is decorated with thousands of sparkling lights and a popular place to take visitors and families.

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver.

When: Until Jan. 27.

Tickets and more information: $14.95 - $46.95. Age six and under free.

Capilano Suspension Bridge is decorated with thousands of sparkling lights. (Capilano Suspension Bridge Park)

Robson Square Ice Skating

A classic Vancouver winter activity, the ice rink is open every year.

Where: Robson Square, Vancouver.

When: Until February.

Tickets and more information: Free skating, rentals are $5.