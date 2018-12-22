16 things to do in Lower Mainland this holiday season
Looking for something to do this week? Here's a list of events during the Christmas week
From concerts to craft markets to light displays, there's a lot happening around the Lower Mainland during the last week of 2018.
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Concerts
The orchestra performs an annual traditional Christmas series of concerts.
Where: St. Andrew's Wesley United Church, Vancouver
When: Until Dec. 22.
Tickets and more information: $42 - $48.
Bah Humbug!
An annual musical based on Charles Dickens' classical tale A Christmas Carol, starring a miserly Scrooge, ghosts and Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, Vancouver.
When: Until Dec. 22.
Tickets and more information: $24 - $39.
Vancouver Christmas Market
An authentic German-style Christmas market experience.
Where: Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver.
When: Until Dec. 24.
Tickets and more information: $5-$10.
Gingerbread Lane
Look but don't eat! The delicious gingerbread creations are on display as part of a friendly competition to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation
Where: Hyatt Regency, Vancouver.
When: Until Dec. 28
Tickets and more information: Free entry.
Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley
A holiday theatre spin-off on the Jane Austen classic, performed by the Arts Club.
Where: Granville Island Stage, Vancouver.
When: Until Dec. 30.
Tickets and more information: $29 - $39.
Aurora Winter Festival
A North Pole-themed event with a tubing slide, outdoor skate park, rides, food trucks and Santa visits.
Where: Until Dec. 30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
When: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver.
Tickets and more information: $14.99 - $19.99. Age three and under free.
Festival of Trees
Dozens of trees are festively decorated and displayed.
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Richmond.
When: Until Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Tickets and more information: $10.05 - $11.70. Age 17 and under free.
New Year's Eve Fireworks
The largest New Year's Eve celebration in the Lower Mainland with free concerts and fireworks display.
Where: Canada Place, Vancouver.
When: Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Tickets and more information: Free.
Heritage Christmas in Burnaby
Burnaby Village Museum is all lit up and decorated for the holidays, offering family-friendly activities like arts-and-crafts and carousel rides.
Where: Burnaby Village Museum
When: Until Jan. 4
Tickets and more information: Free admission, carousel rides $2.65
Bright Nights
Three million sparkling lights sparkle in Stanley Park and light up the 12-minute Christmas Train.
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver.
When: Until Jan. 5.
Tickets and more information: Free admissions, train tickets $6 - $12.
VanDusen Festival of Lights
Stroll through the winter botanical gardens that showcase more than one million sparkling lights.
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver.
When: Until Jan. 6.
Tickets and more information: $11 - $21.50. Age three and under free.
The Peak of Christmas, Grouse Mountain
It's a winter wonderland on Grouse where visitors can stroll through the light tunnel, skate at the top of the mountain, meet real reindeer and watch holiday movies on a big screen.
Where: Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver.
When: Until Jan. 6.
Tickets and more information: $29 - $56. Age four and under free.
Langley's Christmas Glow
A major holiday attraction in the Fraser Valley with a garden of lights, market, live entertainment and food trucks.
Where: Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
When: Until Jan. 19. Closed Sundays, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Tickets and more information: $16.99 - $22.99. Age three and under free
Christmas Lights at Lafarge
The 1.2-kilometre path around Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam is lit up with sparkling lights and other decorations.
Where: Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam.
When: Until Jan. 20
Tickets and more information: Free.
Canyon Lights, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is decorated with thousands of sparkling lights and a popular place to take visitors and families.
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver.
When: Until Jan. 27.
Tickets and more information: $14.95 - $46.95. Age six and under free.
Robson Square Ice Skating
A classic Vancouver winter activity, the ice rink is open every year.
Where: Robson Square, Vancouver.
When: Until February.
Tickets and more information: Free skating, rentals are $5.