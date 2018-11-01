16 taken to hospital after bus crash north of Prince George

Three people are critically injured and one person seriously injured after a bus crashed north of Prince George Thursday afternoon.

The bus was carrying a total of 40 people. Cpl. Craig Douglass with Prince George RCMP said the crash took place at Highway 97 North near Mitchell Road, about 22 kilometres north of the city around 4:45 p.m. PT.

Douglass said the bus is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Libby Brown of BC Emergency Health Services says 16 people were taken to hospital. Of the 16, three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and the remaining 12 are stable.

She says the remaining passengers had non-life-threatening injuries, and 16 people were treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Slippery conditions

Vern Lecerf, a mechanic who works at the Polar Sawmill owned by Canfor, said the bus was filled with workers coming from Prince George to work at the mill.

Flurries blanketed the region today, but buses still normally operate in these conditions.

"Just because there's still two feet of snow on the ground, you've still got to come to work," Lecerf said.

Cpl. Douglass say the roads are extremely slippery and travel is not advised. The highway is closed as officers investigate the scene and it is not known yet when it will reopen.

With files from Lien Yeung and The Canadian Press