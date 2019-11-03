16 SeaBus sailings cancelled Sunday because of job action

Sixteen SeaBus sailings will be cancelled Sunday because of continued job action.

Six sailings will be cancelled between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and ten sailings will be cancelled between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

During those times, sailings will run every 30 minutes, instead of every 15 minutes.

Regular 30-minute service continues after 9:15 p.m. until the final sailing.

Sailings were first cancelled Friday afternoon as maintenance staff refused to work overtime as part of job action by transit operators across Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, transit operators, like bus drivers, also refused to wear their Coast Mountain Bus Company uniforms in order to draw attention to their cause.

Coast Mountain Bus Company operates bus and SeaBus service on behalf of TransLink, the region's transit authority.

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers said contract talks broke down around noon Thursday, setting the stage for the first phase of job action.

The union served strike notice this week after voting 99 per cent in favour of job action. Wages, benefits, and working conditions are key issues in the ongoing contract dispute.