14-year-old remains in custody after 15-year-old stabbing victim succumbs to injuries

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in a west side Vancouver park Saturday afternoon.

The victim died Sunday afternoon in B.C. Children's Hospital, 24 hours after being stabbed in the chest during an altercation between two groups of youths at Almond Park in the city's Dunbar neighbourhood.

Vancouver Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison said the young suspect has a bail hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Addison said he could not address questions about whether any of the youths had history with the police, why the two groups were in the park, how many individuals were involved or what schools they attended.

"We believe we understand what happened," said Addison.

"The bottom line here is these were kids ... whose lives have been drastically changed forever."

The homicide unit was still collecting evidence, he said, but had enough information to lay a single charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against the 14-year-old arrested Saturday near the park.

Police earlier released the name of the victim but have now withdrawn it.

"Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, except in certain circumstances ... the name of a youth homicide victim shouldn't be published if the suspect is also a youth," said Addison. "It is a bit of a grey area, so out of an abundance of caution, I'm not going to name the youth victim at this point."

An online fundraising campaign set up for the victim's family has raised over $17,000.

The fight in Almond Park broke out in broad daylight at 1:30 p.m. PT Saturday and was witnessed by a number of bystanders, including adults, according to Addison.

The suspect was arrested near the park.

The Vancouver police homicide unit is now in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.