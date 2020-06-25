15 heron fledglings killed, 2 rescued after nests destroyed when tree fell

Only two Pacific great blue heron fledglings out of 17 birds survived when their nests fell to the ground on Tsawwassen First Nation land last Friday despite the efforts of volunteers and wildlife rescue workers.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. said a man reported that a large tree had come down with three nests in it and was concerned about the birds.

Pacific blue herons live throughout the Lower Mainland and come back to specific rookeries where they nest in trees in large groups each year. One established rookery is in Tsawwassen.

Hospital manager at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., Janelle Stevenson, said the heron fledglings which fell are about half the size of an adult blue heron and were less than four weeks old which meant they weren't ready to "glide down."

"They were all too young to be out of the nest so there's no way they could have flown out of the nest there."

Stevenson explained the large tree which they were in fell due to unstable soil. She said due to loss of habitat, herons can sometimes nest in an environment that is not optimal including unhealthy trees.

"No one cut the tree down, it did fall naturally."

The Ministry of Environment has placed the Pacific great blue heron on B.C.'s blue list of vulnerable species due to the birds' declining population. Their nests and eggs are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Volunteers and the Tsawwassen First Nation Resource Coordinator helped with the rescue operation to find the fledglings and rush them to the wildlife hospital.

Stevenson said six baby herons that survived the fall and were examined by a veterinarian and determined to have extensive fractures and internal damage.

"Only two made it through and they are now recovering with a bit of central nervous system damage. Their prognosis is quite guarded. They're quite anemic and they have some abrasions and bruises everywhere."

One of two heron fledglings being cared for by the Wildlife Rescue Association in Burnaby, B.C. (Paul Steeves)

Stevenson said the adult birds abandoned their offspring after the tree came down because the young birds' chance of survival was low. The two surviving fledglings are being housed with other herons at a Burnaby facility.

"We just put them in together because they're a very gregarious species. They like hanging out in colonies. So they're just being rehabbed together but they're actually from different locations."

Stevenson said the herons are receiving around the clock care.