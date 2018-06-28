B.C. baseball teams play to pay tribute to teen who died in January

A 14-year-old Delta baseball star who died unexpectedly earlier this year is being remembered at a memorial baseball tournament.

Kyle Losse was heralded as one of the best young baseball players in the province and had been asked to join the Arizona Diamondbacks Canadian scout team.

"This is exactly what Kyle would've wanted," his stepmother, Niki Losse, said about the tribute tournament, which runs through Monday.

"He would've wanted the top teams, the most competitive teams in B.C., coming together to play some great ball."

The teen died in January after collapsing at home. The B.C. Coroner's Office is still investigating the cause of death.

The last five months have been challenging for his family as well as for the baseball community, Losse told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"It's been tough for everyone," she said. "We'd get a lot of comments saying the kids miss seeing him out there on the mound."

Tribute to the teen

Kyle was known for throwing so hard during games that his hat would pop off, Losse said, and from an early age his talent at the game was apparent.

Kyle played with Team B.C. and the Delta Tigers AAA team. Last year, he had the most strikeouts and over 19 home runs.

"He was an overall caring, sweet, outgoing, wonderful athlete," Losse said.

Fifteen teams — including nine of B.C.'s top teams — will play in his honour at the tournament, which runs from Thursday to Monday in Tsawwassen. All the teams played with or against Kyle.

"We've been working so hard to make sure every kid has an awesome experience," Losse said.

"We're just honoured and really looking forward to the event."

