Vancouver police investigate city's 14th homicide after roll-over collision
Police were called to Fraser Street near East 55th Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday
Vancouver Police are investigating the city's 14th homicide this year after one man died and two others were seriously injured on Saturday evening.
According to a written statement, police were called around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 for a roll-over collision near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue. Officers believe three men were riding in a vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car.
One man was pronounced dead at hospital, police said, and two others are being treated for serious injuries.
Photos from the scene shows a black Mazda rolled over to its right side, beside a silver parked car in a residential street.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can provide dash-cam footage to call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.