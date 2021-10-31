Vancouver police investigate city's 14th homicide after roll-over collision

Vancouver Police are investigating the city's 14th homicide this year after one man died and two others were seriously injured on Saturday evening.

According to a written statement, police were called around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 for a roll-over collision near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue. Officers believe three men were riding in a vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car.

One man was pronounced dead at hospital, police said, and two others are being treated for serious injuries.

Photos from the scene shows a black Mazda rolled over to its right side, beside a silver parked car in a residential street.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can provide dash-cam footage to call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.