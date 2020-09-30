14-year-old boy allegedly attacked in Kelowna, says RCMP
Police say footage of the incident has been circulating on social media
A 14-year-old boy was injured Friday evening during an alleged group assault, says Kelowna RCMP.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers received a call from the injured male teenager. He told officers he was roughhousing with a friend at Waterfront Park, when, out of nowhere, he was allegedly attacked by another teenager.
The victim was on the ground, covering his head, while the assailant repeatedly punched him and several other people began to kick him, he claimed.
Kelowna RCMP says there is a video of the incident now circulating on social media.
"It is extremely disturbing, and we certainly understand the public outrage," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a release.
She said officers are still working to uncover the full story and identify those involved.
"This investigation is being taken very seriously and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that these youth are dealt with in the proper way," she said.
