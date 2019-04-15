Skip to Main Content
Charges against 14 barricade protesters dropped
British Columbia·Breaking

Charges against 14 barricade protesters dropped

Contempt proceedings against 14 people arrested for blocking a pipeline project in Northern B.C. have been dropped.

Crown and Coastal GasLink lawyers agree not to proceed with contempt case

Betsy Trumpener · CBC News ·
RCMP officers massed on a remote road in northern B.C. before arrests at the the Gidimt'en camp Jan. 7. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC)

All contempt proceedings have been dropped against 14 people who were arrested in January at a blockade in Northern B.C. that was barring access to a pipeline company.

The news came Monday morning from a B.C. Supreme Court room in Prince George, B.C., where lawyers for the Crown and the Coastal GasLink pipeline project agreed not to proceed with the case.

The arrests of protesters by heavily armed RCMP officers at the Gidimt'en camp sparked demonstrations across Canada and made international headlines.

A large portion of the proposed 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline is slated to go through the Wet'suwet'en Nation's traditional territory — a route rejected by most of the nation's hereditary chiefs.

More to come.

About the Author

Betsy Trumpener

Reporter-Editor, CBC News

Betsy Trumpener is an award-winning journalist and author. She's been covering the news in central and northern British Columbia for more than 15 years.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|