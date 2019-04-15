Charges against 14 barricade protesters dropped

All contempt proceedings have been dropped against 14 people who were arrested in January at a blockade in Northern B.C. that was barring access to a pipeline company.

The news came Monday morning from a B.C. Supreme Court room in Prince George, B.C., where lawyers for the Crown and the Coastal GasLink pipeline project agreed not to proceed with the case.

The arrests of protesters by heavily armed RCMP officers at the Gidimt'en camp sparked demonstrations across Canada and made international headlines.

A large portion of the proposed 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline is slated to go through the Wet'suwet'en Nation's traditional territory — a route rejected by most of the nation's hereditary chiefs.

More to come.