14 children OK after school bus accident in Mission

Fourteen children are in stable condition after their school bus went off the road into a ditch on Stave Lake Road, north of Mission.

Mission RCMP confirmed four children received minor injuries and were taken to Mission Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

B.C Emergency Health Services says its dispatch received a call at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, and a paramedic crew was sent to the scene.

The North Fraser Valley Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Officials say the children were from the Khalsa Centre at Miracle Valley. The school bus was a private bus and the children were not Mission public school students.