135 students stung by wasps during elementary school's Terry Fox Run

What started out as a fun school activity for a good cause ended in tears on Thursday at a Kamloops, B.C., elementary school after 135 children were stung by wasps.

A total of 215 students at Dufferin Elementary School were participating in the school's annual Terry Fox Run to raise money for cancer research.

A spokesperson for Kamloops-Thompson School District said two or three children were taken to hospital by ambulance after they had a reaction to being stung.

"Some of the children were quite upset and parents were called right away," said Diane Skoglund, communications manager for the school district.

The incident happened after some of the lead runners inadvertently disturbed an underground wasps nest along the course, said Skoglund.

"As runners kept running through, the wasps kept getting more agitated," she said.

Paramedics and local search and rescue volunteers attended the school and treated children in the gymnasium.

Skoglund says some students were stung as many as six times and paramedics used ice to treat their wounds and remove any stingers.

Students were given freezies after their ordeal.

Some children left school early with their parents while others remained until the end of the day, Skoglund said.

