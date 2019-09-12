127 employees out of work as Kelowna sawmill announces shutdown

Tolko Industries is shutting down its Kelowna mill indefinitely putting 127 people out of work immediately.

"This decision was not easy for us to make," said vice president Troy Connolly in a statement.

"However, with lumber market prices at sustained low levels and high log costs in B.C., the mill cannot be cost-competitive."

Tolko is the latest B.C. mill to announce a shutdown or production curtailment in what has been a brutal year for the forestry sector, affecting an estimated 6,000 workers, 26 mills and 22 communities.

Destruction caused by wildfires and a severe mountain pine beetle infestation — both linked to global warming — have created acute shortages of wood fibre in B.C.

In addition, a slowdown in U.S. housing markets have pushed prices downward.

A spokesperson for the mill said if conditions change and the company chooses to reopen the mill, workers would be given 72 hours notice of their return to work.

