122 high-temperature records broken in B.C. this week

There might even be a few sunburns in the office today.

British Columbians have been able to top up their Vitamin D as sunshine and record-high temperatures swept across the province this week.

A total of 122 high-temperature records have been broken since Sunday, 48 of them on the first official day of spring, which arrived at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday.

The mercury was highest in Hope and Squamish on Wednesday, where temperatures hit 25.9 C in both communities, Environment Canada reported.

That was the hottest March 20 ever in Hope, with the previous high of 22.2 C set in 1960, and Squamish, where the previous record was 21 C in 1999.

Agassiz was the next warmest spot in B.C. It was 25.8 C there on Wednesday, beating a 1915 record of 21.7 C.

Enjoy it while you can

Other communities that saw the thermometer rise higher than ever on March 20: Comox, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Kelowna, Pemberton, Terrace, Tofino, Powell River, Vernon, Victoria, White Rock, Williams Lake and Yoho National Park.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau, B.C. may have broken a record for the number of records broken, but the weather agency does not have that data available.

Charbonneau says there will be a gradual cooling of temperatures as the week continues, with possible rain on Friday that could linger into Saturday and temperatures dropping down to levels slightly above seasonal.