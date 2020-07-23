12 men arrested while filming TikTok video in Surrey

.A group of 12 men filming a TikTok video were arrested Tuesday after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun among the group, say Surrey RCMP.

Police said in a statement Wednesday they initiated an urgent response shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a man with a firearm in the park at 1431 Colebrook Rd.

According to witnesses, a man with a gun had put another man in a headlock and brought him into the bushes.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they arrested 12 young men between 25 and 30 years of age who explained that they were filming a video for TikTok, a Chinese-owned video-sharing app popular among teens.

"Police searched the area and found two airsoft pistols, a baseball bat, a camera and a chair with a rope," according to a Surrey RCMP statement.

The 12 men were released and each issued a ticket for violating the bylaw that prohibits carrying an airgun in a park.

"Police have a duty to respond to all weapons calls as legitimate public safety concerns," said Cp. Elenore Sturko.

"This group of young men put themselves and others at risk as a result of their poor decision-making. Airsoft pistols and other replica firearms are best left at home, or better yet, for the safety and well-being of our community, please don't buy one."