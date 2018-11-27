12 injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

A school bus crash on Highway 97 near Cache Creek has left 12 people with injuries according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

All the injured are said to be in stable, non-life threatening condition and were being transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A tweet from Interior Health warned that the hospital emergency department was going to be busier than usual as the incoming patients were triaged.

According to a witness, a number of ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene.

The crash happened at around noon.

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is receiving patients from a bus crash near Cache Creek. We are not in a position to provide conditions of patients at this time. Please note ED may be busier than usual while these patients are triaged. <a href="https://t.co/CuhRa4C2q1">https://t.co/CuhRa4C2q1</a> —@Interior_Health

More to come.