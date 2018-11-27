Skip to Main Content
12 injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek
Breaking

12 injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ambulance service says all the injured are in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Ambulance service says all the injured are in stable, non-life threatening condition

CBC News ·
A school bus crashed along Highway 97 near Cache Creek. Early reports are 12 people have sustained non-life threatening injuries. (Savannah GB-Pierro/@Savy12)

A school bus crash on Highway 97 near Cache Creek has left 12 people with injuries according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

All the injured are said to be in stable, non-life threatening condition and were being transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A tweet from Interior Health warned that the hospital emergency department was going to be busier than usual as the incoming patients were triaged.

According to a witness, a number of ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene.

The crash happened at around noon.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories