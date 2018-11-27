12 injured after Prince George school bus crashes near Cache Creek

A school bus crash near Cache Creek has injured 12 according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The school bus was carrying students from College Heights Secondary School in Prince George.

The crash happened on Highway 97 at around noon. A tweet from Interior Health said none of victims suffered serious injuries.

It remains unclear exactly who was injured but seven people were transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in ambulances, one via air ambulance helicopter.

The others were treated at the scene.