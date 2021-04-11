Skip to Main Content
11-year-old dead after ski accident on Mount Seymour

An 11-year-old child has died after a ski accident on Mount Seymour on Saturday.

Child suffered serious injury while skiing Saturday evening

The accident happened at the Mount Seymour Ski Resort in North Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

North Vancouver RCMP wrote in a statement that police received a call to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services around 8 p.m. on April 10 after a child became seriously injured while skiing.

Paramedics took the child to B.C. Children's Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. 

The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating. No further details have been released. 

With files from the Canadian Press

