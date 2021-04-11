11-year-old boy dead after ski accident on Mount Seymour

An 11-year-old boy has died after a ski accident on Mount Seymour Saturday.

North Vancouver RCMP wrote in a statement that police received a call to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services around 8 p.m. on April 10 after a child became seriously injured while skiing.

Paramedics took the child to B.C. Children's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesperson for the resort wrote in a statement that the child was severely injured after colliding with a tree, and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss," the statement said.

The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating. No further details have been released.