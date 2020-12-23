Youths fined following 2nd police warning about breaking COVID-19 public health regulations

A group of teenagers who allegedly refused to follow COVID protocols were each given a $230 fine over the weekend, according to RCMP in Nanaimo. B.C.

On Saturday night, a group of 11 youths were gathered in the parking lot of Dover Bay High School, a statement from RCMP said Wednesday.

Officers first approached the group at around 11:45 p.m. that night to warn them about the risks associated with their behaviour, the statement said.

Police said the group was told to disperse, but when the officers returned a short time later, they found that more cars and teens had shown up.

According to the statement, the teens were seen walking around the parking lot without masks and going back and forth between vehicles to speak with friends.

"Given their lack of regard after being told to disperse, the officer elected to issue each with a violation ticket in hopes that the behaviour would not continue," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien.

O'Brien said all of the teens were respectful, even apologetic and appeared to understand why they were being ticketed.

A total of 11 youths were each fined $230 under section 4 of the COVID Related Measures Act, the statement said.