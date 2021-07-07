11-month-old killed when driver strikes pedestrians in downtown Vancouver

An 11-month-old baby is dead after a driver crashed into pedestrians in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Vancouver police say the infant and their father were struck by one vehicle involved in a two-car collision at Hornby and Smithe streets. The 31-year-old father was also hurt in the collision and taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators have released few details about the crash, but say a suspect driver was also taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into what happened is underway, and more details are expected in the morning.

In the meantime, police have closed Hornby Street between Robson and Nelson, and Smithe Street between Howe and Burrard.