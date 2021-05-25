Vancouver police issue $11,500 in fines to downtown party host, guests

Vancouver police say they handed out $11,500 in fines early Sunday after several residents in a downtown condo building reported a loud party in a neighbouring apartment that violated health orders.

Police said several calls were made to report the party in a suite at 1200 West Georgia St. at around 1 a.m.

Officers knocked on the door of the suite several times, but none of the partygoers would open the door, a statement said.

Officers then obtained a search warrant to enter the suite.

Police said the host of the party was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for allowing the party to take place inside a residence, while 16 guests were issued a $575 fine each for attending the party.

Officers also seized four speakers, a turntable and various cables as evidence, the statement said.

"When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable," said Const. Tania Visintin.

Restrictions that were still in effect over the weekend banned social gatherings of any size inside residences with those living outside your household. Those restrictions were amended Tuesday.