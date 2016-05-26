$10K reward offered for safe return of Canuck the Crow
Vancouver's most famous feathered friend has been missing for almost a week, according to the man who knows the bird best.
Bird can be identified by numbered metal band on right leg and orange band on left leg
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for the safe return of Vancouver's most famous bird, Canuck the Crow.
Shawn Bergman — who describes himself as Canuck's best friend — posted notice of the reward on Facebook.
According to Bergman, Canuck has been missing since Aug. 30. Bergman said Canuck's mate Cassiar has been calling out for him with no response.
Canuck can be identified by the numbered metal band on his right leg that identifies him as a federally protected wild bird. He also has an orange band on his left leg.
Canuck became a media celebrity in 2016 after he stole a knife from a crime scene in Vancouver.
Last year, Canuck received more than 300,000 votes to win CBC's online poll to become Metro Vancouver's Unofficial Ambassador.
