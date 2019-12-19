Expect traffic disruption downtown as Vancouver readies for water main upgrades

The City of Vancouver says aging water mains along West Georgia Street are nearing the end of their service life and need urgent replacement after a series of ruptures in the area, the most recent of which happened last Wednesday.

To that end, engineering crews will descend upon a three-block stretch of West Georgia between Thurlow and Howe streets starting Jan. 6.

Crews are expected to replace 375 metres of water main and sewer infrastructure in three phases.

It's hoped the work will avert future ruptures like the one that happened on the morning of Dec. 11:

Crews responded to a broken water main early Wednesday morning in downtown Vancouver. Large-scale repairs are scheduled to start January 6. 0:28

According to the city's website, the replacement project should be completed by mid-April 2020, and will result in a more seismically resilient water network.

What to expect

A minimum of three traffic lanes will be maintained in areas where construction is occurring: two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound.

During rush hours, two lanes in each direction will normally be maintained.

Throughout construction, traffic lanes will be opened to the travelling public as soon as it's feasible to do so.

Road membrane work will take place along Howe Street between Dunsmuir and Georgia streets in February, as part of the Pacific Centre renewal.

Work will move to Georgia Street between Granville and Howe streets starting in May.

In 2019, the city says it replaced almost 10 kilometres of water pipes. In 2020, it plans to replace more than 13 kilometres, including upgrades that support growth.