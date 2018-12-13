100 new homes coming for Indigenous families in Langford

The B.C. government says it's investing in 40 new homes for Indigenous families at a housing development in Langford.

Construction is already underway on 60 homes at the Station Avenue development and the government's commitment will bring the total to 100.

The government says its $8 million investment comes from its $550 million Indigenous housing fund, which aims to build 1,750 new homes over 10 years.

Premier John Horgan, who also represents the Langford area in the legislature, says the housing crisis has left too many families struggling to afford housing, and the search for a quality home is even harder for Indigenous families.