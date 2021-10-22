RCMP investigate suspected homicide after person found dead in 100 Mile House

RCMP are investigating a suspected homicide in 100 Mile House, B.C.

Police received a 911 call "reporting what sounded like gunshots" in an industrial area of town on Tuesday evening, according to a statement.

Responding officers found a person dead when they arrived.

Police are still investigating how the person died and the circumstances before their death, but investigators believe it's a case of homicide.

"Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide and the North District Major Crime Unit was called and has conduct of the investigation," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

No details of the victim's identity were released.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.

The town of 100 Mile House is located southeast of Williams Lake, B.C., and has a population of around 1,900 people.