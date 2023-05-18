B.C. community rolls out dog stroller pilot project to entice tourists

As the owner of a 16-year-old dog, Stephanie Worley plans her vacations around her pet, Chevy.

"You live for your dog, really, and everything you do is a focus around them. You know, especially when you're travelling," said Worley, a resident of Kamloops, B.C.

She's exactly the kind of tourist the District of 100 Mile House is trying to attract with a unique stroller initiative for pet owners.

This May long weekend the Cariboo community, located around 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, is offering visitors to its information centre the chance to borrow a dog stroller called a Dogger.

It's part of a growing trend to meet the needs of pet owners who want to accommodate the needs of their furry friends. Pet ownership skyrocketed during the pandemic and that's resulted in a shift in demand for pet-friendly services .

Worley says she loves the idea of communities trying to entice her and her pet to visit.

"I would utilize [the stroller] 100 per cent, especially if I was travelling. Because, I mean, how convenient is that?" she said.

100 Mile House Mayor Maureen Pinkney approached local business owner Ann-Marie Fleming — who runs Dog Quality , which offers products aimed at making life easier for senior dogs — with the idea after thinking about how the district already offers e-bikes for tourists.

The duo figured they could do a pilot project that could become a template for other communities.

"We'll just make it so people can stop everywhere and walk their dogs," said Pinkney.

Fleming said she saw the potential for the project to attract travellers along Highway 97 who might stop and spend some time in the community.

"Tourism needs to be a little creative these days and this is a great way," said Fleming.

The stroller, which can accommodate dogs weighing up to 60 pounds, is equipped with a tracker so the district will be able to see exactly where people go, how long they stop, and what places they avoid.

This will allow the South Cariboo Visitor Centre to better promote different areas of 100 Mile House like the nearby dog park, walking trails and dog-friendly businesses downtown.

Social media potential

Visitor centre manager Julie Gilmore sees huge potential for the new pilot, saying about 80 per cent of the people who stop there travel with their pets.

"To get them out of the car and just get them to stay … that's just another welcoming addition," she said.

David Carter, an associate teaching professor in tourism at Thompson Rivers University, also thinks it's a great idea.

He suspects while it won't bring in international tourists, it will definitely lure road trippers.

"That kind of signifies that they are dog-friendly place," Carter said.

He also sees potential for the initiative to do well online.

"Dogs drive so much social media content ... the strollers and the dogs and all the pictures and the TikTok reels or whatever that people are going to post — this should be great," he said.

Hopes for expansion

Currently, the pilot is using one stroller with another set aside for future growth. Fleming said the number of strollers can be increased as needed.

Both Fleming and Pinkney hope the pilot project will create a network of communities that could be marketed for their dog-friendly amenities.

But they are starting a small with a simple goal: "We roll out the pilot project, everybody falls in love with dog strollers and everybody falls in love with 100 Mile House," said Fleming.

