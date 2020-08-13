Missing 10-year-old girl found safe, say Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP are thanking members of the public after the safe return of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while riding her bike near her Surrey home this week.
RCMP launched a search, asked for public assistance after girl went missing Wednesday
The girl was first reported missing just after 3:30 p.m., Aug, 12.
RCMP sought the public's assistance in finding her.
Police are not releasing any other details about how or where she was found.