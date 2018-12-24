Rescuer reflects on 10th anniversary of McBride horse rescue

It was a race against time and the elements.

Two horses were stuck in two metres of snow in the backcountry of Mount Renshaw, near McBride, B.C., in December 2008.

Belle, a three-year old mare, and Sundance, a 10 to 15-year-old gelding, had been left to die by their owner before they were discovered by two locals. Both animals were emaciated and freezing in –40 C weather.

Community rescue effort

When word spread through the community, a group of volunteers banded together and spent a week digging a kilometre-long trench to a nearby logging road to save the horses.

"It's kind of hard to sit back and watch something like this when you know there are two horses up there, starving, in 40 below and they can't get out," rescuer Birgit Stutz told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk on Thursday.

"I had to do something and that was grab a shovel and go, like many others."

Belle and Sundance are shown in their snowy prison. (Submitted by Birgit Stutz)

The rescuers had to travel an hour each way by snowmobile to get to the horses. They brought hay for feed and melted snow so the animals could drink water. Two groups spent about four hours each day digging an exit pathway from both directions. The horses finally walked free on Dec. 23, 2008.

"There was a big 'Yahoo!' when we met up. It was pretty incredible," recalled Stutz. "There was like 23 people shovelling that day."

'We can get it done'

It was a dramatic rescue that could not have been accomplished if the small community had not worked together, said Stutz.

"I think it just goes to show that we can accomplish a lot when we band together," she said. "Even though the task seems too big, if there's enough people helping out, we can get it done."

After being set free, the horses were sent to Prince George Equine Rescue, where they were nursed back to health and, eventually, adopted by new owners.

The original owner of the horses, Edmonton lawyer Frank McKay, pleaded guilty one year later to a charge of permitting an animal to be in distress under B.C.'s Cruelty to Animals Act. He was fined $1,000 and placed on 12 months' probation. He was also ordered to pay $5,910 in restitution to the SPCA and was banned from owning an animal in B.C. for two years.

Birgit Stutz, left, and Gord Jeck, right, lead Belle and Sundance down the logging road leading to McBride following their rescue. (Submitted by Birgit Stutz)

Stutz subsequently wrote a book about the rescue, The Rescue of Belle and Sundance, and the story was separately made into a movie. She said the effort shows the resilience of those in her community.

"I'm a never-give-up kind of person, and I think many of the others were as well," she said.

Stutz said she'll spend the holidays reading her book, something she hasn't done since it was published in November 2010.