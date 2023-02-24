B.C. announces 10-year cancer care plan, $440M investment

The provincial government has announced a new 10-year plan to better prevent and detect cancer, and make access to cancer care easier for all British Columbians.

The province said it will spend an initial $440 million to expand cancer care teams and service hours, as well as introduce new payment structures to attract and retain staff.

It will also focus on rural and remote communities by increasing funding for residents having to travel for cancer care, and building cancer centres in more communities so people won't have to travel as far.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the plan includes investment in new research and technology.

"This action plan will help achieve a cancer-free future for more people, accelerate treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and help thousands more survive their cancer diagnosis," he said in a media release.

This announcement comes after the province announced a $5-billion operating surplus in November. In its throne speech earlier this month, the NDP government promised "record new investments" in housing and health care.

Of the $440 million, the first $270 million will be distributed over the next three years, with the first yearly $90 million to be made available April 1, 2023.

The remaining $170 million has been designated for one-time funding, including grants to B.C. Cancer.

More than 30,000 British Columbians were newly diagnosed with cancer in 2021. That same year, 11,000 people in B.C. died as a result of the disease.

It is estimated that 50 per cent of B.C. residents will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

"Nearly every British Columbian has been affected by cancer in some way, through their own diagnosis or that of a family member or friend," Premier David Eby said.

Over the next three years, the province plans to expand cervical, lung and hereditary cancer screening, including at-home tests for HPV (human papillomavirus) to help identify cervical cancer.

The plan also includes expanding hours for treatment and reducing wait times for surgery.

The province also plans to add more Indigenous patient support positions, to ensure more culturally safe care for Indigenous individuals and families.