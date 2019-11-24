10 SeaBus sailings cancelled on Sunday evening as full bus system shutdown looms

Ten SeaBus sailings will be cancelled on Sunday evening as the union and Coast Mountain Bus Company remain at an impasse over wages.

The following sailings will be cancelled:

The 6:47 p.m., 7:17 p.m., 7:47 p.m., 8:17 p.m. and 8:47 p.m. sailings from Lonsdale Quay

The 7:01 p.m., 7:31 p.m., 8:01 p.m., 8:31 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. sailings from Waterfront Station

Transit users in Metro Vancouver are being told to expect a full bus system shutdown Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, it's back to the bargaining table for the union representing 900 SkyTrain workers and their employer, as another Metro Vancouver transit union remains poised to strike next week.

Statements for TransLink's BC Rapid Transit Company and CUPE 7000 both say they have agreed to resume collective bargaining talks this weekend.

Eight days of mediation have been booked for next Thursday.

Meanwhile, TransLink's Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor, which represents Seabus operators, bus drivers and mechanical staff, remain in a deadlock.