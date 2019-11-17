10% reduction in bus service expected, Seabus service reduced for much of Monday

Union job action will ramp up on Monday and Tuesday, with SeaBus service frequency being reduced to every 30 minutes for much of the day.

The new SeaBus schedule will be as follows, though exact sailing times will be different than usual as service moves to this new schedule:

6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. — 15-minute service

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — 30-minute service

3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — 15-minute service

9:00 p.m. to end of service — 30-minute service

A bus bridge will be established to help manage passengers loads, but customers are being warned it won't match SeaBus capacity. TransLink is asking customers to make alternate arrangements if possible.

The cancellations will coincide with a planned ban on operator overtime on Monday.

A statement from TransLink says that Coast Mountain Bus Company will work to minimize impact on customers, but is anticipating a 10 per cent reduction in bus services.